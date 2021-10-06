Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $102.24. 5,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

