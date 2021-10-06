Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 103,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 664,748 shares.The stock last traded at $239.78 and had previously closed at $239.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

