Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.86

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.86 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 31516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 652.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

