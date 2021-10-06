Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

