Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.