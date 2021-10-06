Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,075.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $56,075.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00020059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00059197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,005.45 or 0.99940457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.70 or 0.06336872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,869 coins and its circulating supply is 659,654 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

