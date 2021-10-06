VectivBio Holding AG’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio’s (NASDAQ:VECT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 6th. VectivBio had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of VectivBio’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VectivBio stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

