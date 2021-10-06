Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 970,642 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $16.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 62.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,056,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

