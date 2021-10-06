Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 769,187 shares.The stock last traded at $36.01 and had previously closed at $34.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 231,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

