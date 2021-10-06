VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 161,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 26.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,646 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

