VeriCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,050.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,050.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,420.98 or 0.99856038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 136.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00488793 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,204,353 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars.

