Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 21,326,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,310,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

