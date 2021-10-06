Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

