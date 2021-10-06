Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Vicor worth $331,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vicor by 271.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,788. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $146.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

