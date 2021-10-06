Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.