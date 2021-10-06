Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $364,127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

