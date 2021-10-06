Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33,376 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,376 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Globus Medical worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 265,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

