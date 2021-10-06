Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,705 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

