Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 593 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of IPG Photonics worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

IPGP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 207,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,667. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

