Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $14,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $721.15 million and a PE ratio of 29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.