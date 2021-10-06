Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of AIO opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

