Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NCZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 14,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

