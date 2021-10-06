Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 11225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

