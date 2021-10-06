Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €191.88 ($225.74) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €198.64 and a 200 day moving average of €214.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

