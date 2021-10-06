Wagerr 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,888.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $15,888.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00450166 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,993,312 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

