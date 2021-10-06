Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $80,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $16,017,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $9,721,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,555,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

