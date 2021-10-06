Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $212,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,098. The company has a market capitalization of $701.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

