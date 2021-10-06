Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.69% of AAON worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in AAON by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

