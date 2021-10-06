Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $42.14 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Denali Therapeutics worth $42,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.59 and a beta of 1.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

