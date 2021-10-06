Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 486,108 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 9.74% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,654 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

FREQ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

