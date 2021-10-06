Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,993. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

