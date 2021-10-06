Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.68. 1,052,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,124. Wayfair has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

