Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.29. 25,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,878. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

