Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Shares of W stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

