Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 54,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

