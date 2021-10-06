WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

WDFC stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.63. 587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

