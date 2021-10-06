Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

