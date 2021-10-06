WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

