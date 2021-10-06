Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.83 on Monday. Paychex has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

