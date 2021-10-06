Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

