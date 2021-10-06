Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $23.20. 6,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,290. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.