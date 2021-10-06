Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Basf (BAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

10/4/2021 – Basf was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/23/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Basf stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €64.61 ($76.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

