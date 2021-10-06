WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

