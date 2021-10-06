Widercoin Reaches Market Cap of $256,373.74 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $256,373.74 and $43,296.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.80 or 0.99988547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.24 or 0.06299698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

