William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,705.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 82,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 92.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $972,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,537 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

