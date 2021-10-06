William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 250,189 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,189 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PROS by 105.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,633 shares during the last quarter.

PRO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,950. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

