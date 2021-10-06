William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,157,591 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,157,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 297,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 96,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

