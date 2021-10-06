William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 760,598 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 760,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,939,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 89,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

