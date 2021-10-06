William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $38.07 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,705 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $38,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.66. 43,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.