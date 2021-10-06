Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Veeva Systems worth $290,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.25. 526,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,960. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.82 and a 200-day moving average of $295.42. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

